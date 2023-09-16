Barclays Reiterates IG Group Holdings (LSE:IGG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of IG Group Holdings (LSE:IGG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.56% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for IG Group Holdings is 1,105.85. The forecasts range from a low of 959.50 to a high of $1,312.50. The average price target represents an increase of 61.56% from its latest reported closing price of 684.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for IG Group Holdings is 1,134MM, an increase of 11.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

IG Group Holdings Maintains 6.53% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.53%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in IG Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGG is 0.32%, a decrease of 3.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.02% to 57,978K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 7,132K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,631K shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGG by 3.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,087K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,100K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGG by 6.22% over the last quarter.

MKVHX - MFS International Large Cap Value Fund R6 holds 4,843K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,698K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGG by 12.71% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 3,637K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,902K shares, representing an increase of 20.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGG by 23.89% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 3,132K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,279K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGG by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.