Barclays Reiterates Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FTCEX - Fidelity Total International Equity Fund Fidelity Advisor Total International Equity Fund: Class C holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 30.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWDN by 49.47% over the last quarter.

OWLSX - Old Westbury Large Cap Strategies Fund holds 71K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Capital Growth Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 106K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWDN by 11.15% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 134K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing a decrease of 84.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWDN by 246.37% over the last quarter.

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 10,340K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,190K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWDN by 10.50% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Howden Joinery Group. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 8.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWDN is 0.32%, an increase of 24.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 87,065K shares.

