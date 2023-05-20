Barclays Reiterates Helios Towers (HTWS) Equal Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Helios Towers (HTWS) with a Equal Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.22% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Helios Towers is 188.06. The forecasts range from a low of 151.50 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 99.22% from its latest reported closing price of 94.40.

The projected annual revenue for Helios Towers is 688MM, an increase of 22.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helios Towers. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTWS is 0.30%, a decrease of 8.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 145,931K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGLAX - MFS Global Real Estate Fund A holds 24,754K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,986K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTWS by 3.36% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 20,060K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SRVR - Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF holds 15,868K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,701K shares, representing an increase of 19.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTWS by 24.58% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 13,309K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,210K shares, representing a decrease of 36.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTWS by 42.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,918K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,991K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTWS by 22.19% over the last quarter.

