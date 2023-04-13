Barclays Reiterates Haleon (LSE:HLN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Haleon (LSE:HLN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.46% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Haleon is $8.77. The forecasts range from a low of $6.40 to a high of $10.64. The average price target represents a decrease of 97.46% from its latest reported closing price of $345.75.

The projected annual revenue for Haleon is $11,983MM, an increase of 10.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TEQIX - Franklin Mutual Quest Fund holds 7,852K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 9,494K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,726K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 37.91% over the last quarter.

Bokf, Na holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Citizens Business Bank holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 1,122K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 13.30% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1040 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haleon. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLN is 0.20%, an increase of 22.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.15% to 1,226,803K shares.

