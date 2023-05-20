Barclays Reiterates GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND (LSE:GRID) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND (LSE:GRID) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.57% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND is 192.27. The forecasts range from a low of 185.84 to a high of $202.65. The average price target represents an increase of 23.57% from its latest reported closing price of 155.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND Maintains 4.72% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.72%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.84%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRID is 0.50%, an increase of 21.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.19% to 7,592K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRRAX - BNY Mellon Global Real Return Fund holds 7,592K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,842K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRID by 21.27% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.