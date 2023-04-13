Barclays Reiterates GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND (LSE:GRID) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND (LSE:GRID) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRRAX - BNY Mellon Global Real Return Fund holds 7,592K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,842K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRID by 21.27% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRID is 0.50%, an increase of 21.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.19% to 7,592K shares.

See all GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.