Barclays Reiterates GB Group (LSE:GBG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of GB Group (LSE:GBG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for GB Group is $463.08. The forecasts range from a low of $338.35 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 49.96% from its latest reported closing price of $308.80.

The projected annual revenue for GB Group is $311MM, an increase of 16.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in GB Group. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 19.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBG is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.52% to 4,952K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,293K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBG by 15.38% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,077K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBG by 15.28% over the last quarter.

PISMX - International Small Company Fund Institutional holds 425K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing a decrease of 8.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBG by 26.11% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 345K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares, representing a decrease of 72.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBG by 69.95% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 319K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBG by 16.95% over the last quarter.

