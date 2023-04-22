Barclays Reiterates Elementis (LSE:ELM) Equal Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Elementis (LSE:ELM) with a Equal Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.26% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Elementis is $142.07. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.26% from its latest reported closing price of $122.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Elementis is $839MM, an increase of 13.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elementis. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELM is 0.17%, an increase of 49.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.00% to 103,457K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 39,869K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,885K shares, representing an increase of 20.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELM by 71.07% over the last quarter.

Franklin Templeton Variable Insurance Products Trust - Franklin Small Cap Value Vip Fund Class 1 holds 10,007K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,949K shares, representing an increase of 20.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELM by 65.04% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,742K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,169K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,044K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELM by 26.09% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,435K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,366K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELM by 24.75% over the last quarter.

See all Elementis regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.