Barclays Reiterates easyJet (LSE:EZJ) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of easyJet (LSE:EZJ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.08% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for easyJet is 607.80. The forecasts range from a low of 434.30 to a high of $866.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.08% from its latest reported closing price of 502.00.

The projected annual revenue for easyJet is 7,988MM, an increase of 14.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in easyJet. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EZJ is 0.21%, an increase of 22.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 51,099K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 5,867K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,237K shares, representing a decrease of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 23.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,934K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,960K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 29.67% over the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 4,580K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,463K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 12.77% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,000K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,852K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 4.82% over the last quarter.

