Barclays Reiterates Drax Group (LSE:DRX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Drax Group (LSE:DRX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.17% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Drax Group is 898.62. The forecasts range from a low of 634.28 to a high of $1,207.50. The average price target represents an increase of 49.17% from its latest reported closing price of 602.40.

The projected annual revenue for Drax Group is 8,115MM, an increase of 4.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

Drax Group Maintains 3.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.39%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Drax Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRX is 0.33%, an increase of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 53,169K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKUTX - Franklin Utilities Fund 1 holds 7,000K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,291K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,334K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRX by 13.04% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,480K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,688K shares, representing a decrease of 26.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRX by 10.74% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,066K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,991K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRX by 10.31% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 2,481K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,178K shares, representing a decrease of 28.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRX by 11.03% over the last quarter.

