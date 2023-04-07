Barclays Reiterates Diageo (LSE:DGE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Diageo (LSE:DGE) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EARAX - Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein All Asset Strategy Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commerce Bank holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGE by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP EAFE International Index Portfolio - I Class holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGE by 11.80% over the last quarter.

Ropes Wealth Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 18.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGE by 9.78% over the last quarter.

Financial Advocates Investment Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 38.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGE by 54.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1726 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diageo. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 3.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGE is 0.55%, a decrease of 12.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 302,881K shares.

