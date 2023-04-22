Barclays Reiterates DELIVEROO HOLDINGS (ROO) Equal Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of DELIVEROO HOLDINGS (ROO) with a Equal Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DELIVEROO HOLDINGS is $128.18. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.95% from its latest reported closing price of $109.60.

The projected annual revenue for DELIVEROO HOLDINGS is $2,213MM, an increase of 12.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in DELIVEROO HOLDINGS. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 18.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROO is 0.14%, a decrease of 20.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.64% to 188,568K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 33,357K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,227K shares, representing a decrease of 26.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROO by 13.20% over the last quarter.

PRSCX - T. Rowe Price Science & Technology Fund holds 24,852K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,147K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,545K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROO by 4.72% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 14,192K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,241K shares, representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROO by 15.37% over the last quarter.

MIOIX - International Opportunity Portfolio Class I holds 13,400K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,590K shares, representing a decrease of 23.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROO by 0.48% over the last quarter.

