Barclays Reiterates Crest Nicholson Holdings (LSE:CRST) Equal Weight Recommendation

April 12, 2023 — 05:29 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Crest Nicholson Holdings (LSE:CRST) with a Equal Weight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:CRST / Crest Nicholson Holdings plc Shares Held by Institutions

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,054K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,595K shares, representing a decrease of 26.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRST by 12.05% over the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 486K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRST by 7.91% over the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - GLOBAL PORTFOLIO Class I holds 144K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crest Nicholson Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRST is 0.07%, an increase of 14.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.76% to 30,719K shares.

