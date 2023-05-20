Barclays Reiterates ConvaTec Group (LSE:CTEC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of ConvaTec Group (LSE:CTEC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.16% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for ConvaTec Group is 262.75. The forecasts range from a low of 202.00 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.16% from its latest reported closing price of 226.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ConvaTec Group is 2,129MM, an increase of 2.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

ConvaTec Group Maintains 2.24% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.24%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in ConvaTec Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTEC is 0.34%, a decrease of 6.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 264,113K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 37,056K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,110K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTEC by 19.73% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 28,873K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,314K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTEC by 5.50% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 22,047K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,793K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTEC by 5.05% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,443K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,714K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTEC by 2.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,398K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,135K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTEC by 6.27% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.