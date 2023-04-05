Barclays Reiterates Coca-Cola HBC (CCH) Overweight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Coca-Cola HBC with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PPYIX - PIMCO RAE International Fund Institutional Class holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

TRANSAMERICA SERIES TRUST - Transamerica International Equity Index VP Service holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSEU - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 28.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 3.43% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Templeton Foreign Value Portfolio Class 2 holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola HBC. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCH is 0.15%, an increase of 10.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 23,145K shares.

