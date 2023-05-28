Barclays Reiterates C&C GROUP (LSE:CCR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of C&C GROUP (LSE:CCR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.42% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for C&C GROUP is 224.40. The forecasts range from a low of 191.90 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.42% from its latest reported closing price of 14,200.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for C&C GROUP is 1,769MM, an increase of 5.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in C&C GROUP. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCR is 0.23%, a decrease of 13.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.75% to 36,248K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,374K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,124K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCR by 5.36% over the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 4,212K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,284K shares, representing an increase of 22.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCR by 8.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,974K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,962K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCR by 14.83% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,245K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,933K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCR by 11.35% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.