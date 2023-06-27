Barclays Reiterates Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY) Equal Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 26, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY) with a Equal Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.23% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Burberry Group is 2,475.74. The forecasts range from a low of 2,020.00 to a high of $2,982.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.23% from its latest reported closing price of 2,130.00.

The projected annual revenue for Burberry Group is 3,342MM, an increase of 8.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

Burberry Group Maintains 2.86% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.86%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burberry Group. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 6.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBY is 0.29%, an increase of 17.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 68,837K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,734K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,982K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBY by 8.72% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,099K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 98.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBY by 9,711.07% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,063K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,245K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBY by 20.23% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 3,645K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,632K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBY by 22.42% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 3,523K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,619K shares, representing a decrease of 31.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBY by 16.72% over the last quarter.

