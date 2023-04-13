Barclays Reiterates Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY) Equal Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY) with a Equal Weight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USLUX - Holmes Macro Trends Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 91.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBY by 40.78% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 75K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 35.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBY by 20.91% over the last quarter.

HFXI - IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 9.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBY by 22.65% over the last quarter.

CWI - SPDR MSCI ACWI EX-US ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBY by 7.38% over the last quarter.

KOKU - Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burberry Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBY is 0.25%, an increase of 4.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.93% to 63,841K shares.

See all Burberry Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.