Barclays Reiterates Breedon Group (LSE:BREE) Equal Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Breedon Group (LSE:BREE) with a Equal Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.02% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Breedon Group is 87.26. The forecasts range from a low of 59.08 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.02% from its latest reported closing price of 68.70.

The projected annual revenue for Breedon Group is 1,429MM, an increase of 2.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

Breedon Group Maintains 3.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.06%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Breedon Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BREE is 0.24%, an increase of 19.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 118,489K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 67,968K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PNVAX - Putnam International Capital Opportunities Fund Shares holds 10,844K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,766K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,701K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BREE by 17.83% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 6,751K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,624K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BREE by 18.70% over the last quarter.

LAIEX - Lord Abbett International Opportunities Fund holds 3,736K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

