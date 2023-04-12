Barclays Reiterates Bellway (LSE:BWY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Bellway (LSE:BWY) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PBDM - Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 12.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWY by 1.33% over the last quarter.

FKU - First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWY by 0.11% over the last quarter.

HFXI - IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWY by 8.21% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 25.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWY by 55.39% over the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellway. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWY is 0.16%, an increase of 10.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 15,786K shares.

See all Bellway regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.