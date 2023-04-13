Barclays Reiterates Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. - BlackRock Balanced Capital Portfolio holds 64K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBIN - JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF holds 191K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing a decrease of 7.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 8.24% over the last quarter.

DBAW - Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 1,495K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FHLFX - Fidelity Series International Index Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 6.29% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barratt Developments. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDEV is 0.16%, an increase of 27.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.88% to 161,602K shares.

