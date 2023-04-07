Barclays Reiterates Auction Technology Group (ATG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Auction Technology Group (ATG) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 40K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 319K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATG by 14.34% over the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 25.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATG by 4.05% over the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 447K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATG by 13.74% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auction Technology Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATG is 0.08%, a decrease of 5.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 19,538K shares.

