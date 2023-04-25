Barclays Reiterates Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.29% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ashtead Group is 6,410.02. The forecasts range from a low of 4,504.60 to a high of $7,560.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.29% from its latest reported closing price of 4,669.00.

The projected annual revenue for Ashtead Group is 9,872MM, an increase of 6.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashtead Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHT is 0.58%, an increase of 9.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 79,174K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,828K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,884K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Gardner Russo & Quinn holds 5,192K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,285K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 11.55% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 3,695K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,693K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 14.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,363K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,289K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 9.16% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,283K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,293K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 16.63% over the last quarter.

