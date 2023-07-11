Barclays Reiterates Anglo American (LSE:AAL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Anglo American (LSE:AAL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.48% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anglo American is 2,950.57. The forecasts range from a low of 2,070.50 to a high of $3,675.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.48% from its latest reported closing price of 2,194.00.

The projected annual revenue for Anglo American is 37,264MM, an increase of 6.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anglo American. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.55%, a decrease of 23.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 173,620K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,955K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,927K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 28.33% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 13,460K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,320K shares, representing an increase of 30.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 25.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,265K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,201K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 20.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,763K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 4,609K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,815K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 32.92% over the last quarter.

