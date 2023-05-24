Barclays Reiterates Alphawave IP Group (AWE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Alphawave IP Group (AWE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.66% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphawave IP Group is 219.30. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 109.66% from its latest reported closing price of 104.60.

The projected annual revenue for Alphawave IP Group is 360MM, an increase of 86.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphawave IP Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWE is 0.10%, an increase of 14.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.42% to 67,609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 17,953K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,706K shares, representing an increase of 34.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWE by 16.42% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,484K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,258K shares, representing an increase of 30.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWE by 8.98% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 8,897K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,934K shares, representing an increase of 22.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWE by 3.80% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II holds 4,346K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,258K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWE by 11.13% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 4,323K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

