Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Veeva Systems (VEEV – Research Report) today and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $209.96.

Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Adobe, and Autodesk. According to TipRanks, Kalia has an average return of 14.5% and a 60.61% success rate on recommended stocks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veeva Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $242.33, implying a 15.42% upside from current levels. In a report released on May 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $236.90 and a one-year low of $160.21. Currently, Veeva Systems has an average volume of 896.3K.

Veeva Systems (VEEV) Company Description:

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in California, Veeva Systems, Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions are focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications.

