News & Insights

Stocks

Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

May 21, 2024 — 03:46 am EDT

Written by Jason Carr for TipRanks ->

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Veeva Systems (VEEVResearch Report) today and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $209.96.

Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Adobe, and Autodesk. According to TipRanks, Kalia has an average return of 14.5% and a 60.61% success rate on recommended stocks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veeva Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $242.33, implying a 15.42% upside from current levels. In a report released on May 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The company has a one-year high of $236.90 and a one-year low of $160.21. Currently, Veeva Systems has an average volume of 896.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Veeva Systems (VEEV) Company Description:

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in California, Veeva Systems, Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions are focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications.

Read More on VEEV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VEEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.