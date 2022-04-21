Barclays raises $687 mln from Absa share placement

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L has raised 526 million pounds ($687 million) by selling around 63 million shares in South Africa's Absa, it said on Thursday.

The placing, through its Barclays Principal Investments subsidiary, is estimated to raise the bank's CET1 ratio by around 10 basis points, on a pro forma basis, at 31 Dec. 2021 and result in a loss on sale of 43 million pounds through the income statement, it said in a statement.

Following the placing, Barclays will hold 63 million ordinary shares in Absa, representing around 7.4% of the company's issued share capital, it said.

($1 = 0.7661 pounds)

