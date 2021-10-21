US Markets

Barclays Q3 beats expectations on strong investment bank performance

Barclays reported better than expected third quarter earnings on Thursday, as it followed Wall Street rivals in reaping bumper investment banking fees from a surge in trading and advisory mandates.

The British bank reported profit before tax of 2 billion pounds ($2.76 billion) for the July-September period, better than the 1.6 billion pounds average of analysts' forecasts and double the 1.1 billion pounds it made in the same period a year ago.

