Barclays Q3 Attributable Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Barclays PLC (BARC.L, BCS) reported third quarter pretax profit of 2.0 billion pounds, an increase of 6% from last year. Basic earnings per share 9.4 pence compared to 8.0 pence. Excluding impact of the Over-issuance of Securities, pretax profit was 1.93 billion pounds, a decline of 1% from last year.

Attributable profit was 1.5 billion pounds compared to 1.4 billion pounds, last year. Excluding impact of the Over-issuance of Securities, attributable profit was 1.5 billion pounds, an increase of 3% from last year.

Total income was 6.0 billion pounds, up 9% from last year. Excluding the impact of the Over-issuance of Securities in the US, Group income was 6.4 billion pounds, up 17% year-on-year, with continued momentum in both Consumer, Cards and Payments and Barclays UK.

Return on tangible equity or RoTE was 12.5%, for the quarter. Looking forward, the Group targets a RoTE of greater than 10% in 2022.

