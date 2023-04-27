Barclays Q1 Profit Rises; Says On Track To Deliver FY23 Targets

(RTTNews) - British lender Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) reported Thursday that its first-quarter profit before tax went up 16 percent to 2.60 billion pounds from last year's 2.23 billion pounds.

Attributable profit was 1.78 billion pounds or 11.3 pence per share, up 27 percent from last year's 1.40 billion pounds or 8.4 pence per share.

Group income grew 11 percent to 7.24 billion pounds from 6.50 billion pounds a year ago.

Looking ahead, Barclays said it remains on track to deliver its 2023 targets, with all performance metrics in line with or ahead of guidance at first quarter.

