Markets

Barclays Q1 Pretax Profit Rises; Reiterates All 2026 And 2028 Targets

April 28, 2026 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Barclays PLC (BCS, BARC.L, BCY.DE) reported first quarter profit before tax of 2.8 billion pounds compared to 2.7 billion pounds, prior year. Basic earnings per ordinary share was 14.1 pence from 13.0 pence. Group RoTE was 13.5% compared to 14.0%.

First quarter total income increased to 8.16 billion pounds from 7.71 billion pounds, previous year. Group NII excluding IB and Head Office was 3.4 billion pounds, up 12% year-on-year.

For 2026, the Group targets: RoTE of greater than 12%; Group total income of approximately 31 billion pounds; and NII excluding IB and Head Office greater than 13.5 billion pounds.

The Group announced intention to initiate a share buyback of up to 500 million pounds following the completion of the ongoing 1 billion pounds share buyback.

At last close, shares of Barclays were trading at 426.15 pence, up 0.48%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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