Barclays' Q1 Earnings Increase on Solid IB, Stock Dips 1.6%

Barclays BCS reported first-quarter 2025 net income attributable to ordinary equity holders of £1.9 billion ($2.35 billion), up 20.3% from the prior year quarter.



Despite a robust quarterly performance, Barclays shares are down 1.6% in pre-market trading. Inflation and tariff uncertainties seem to be weighing on investor sentiment.



An increase in revenues, driven by solid investment banking (IB) performance, and a solid balance sheet supported the results. However, the company recorded a rise in credit impairment charges and operating expenses in the quarter.

Barclays’s Revenues Rise, Expenses Increase

Total income was £7.71 billion ($9.71 billion), up 10.9% year over year.



Operating expenses (excluding litigation and conduct costs) of £4.26 billion ($5.36 billion) increased 6.5%.



The cost-to-income ratio was 57%, down from 60% in the year-ago period.



In the reported quarter, Barclays recorded credit impairment charges of £643 million ($809.5 million), up 25.3% year over year.



Pre-tax income was £2.72 billion ($3.42 billion), up 19.4% from the prior-year quarter.

BCS’ Balance Sheet Solid

Total assets, as of March 31, 2025, were £1,593.5 billion ($2,061.1 billion), up 5% from the prior quarter.



Total risk-weighted assets fell 1.9% from the Dec. 31, 2024 level to £351.3 billion ($454.4 billion) as of March 31, 2025.



As of March 31, 2025, the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 13.9% compared with 13.5% as of March 31, 2024.

Our View on Barclays

Given Barclays’ restructuring and business-simplification efforts, its operating efficiency is expected to improve in the quarters ahead. The company’s cost-saving efforts will likely keep aiding financials. Yet, uncertainties regarding the performance of capital markets businesses and a persistent rise in credit impairment charges are concerns. Nonetheless, a solid balance sheet and buyouts are expected to aid revenue growth.

Currently, Barclays carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Performance of Barclays’ Peers

HSBC Holdings HSBC reported first-quarter 2025 pre-tax profit of $9.48 billion, which declined 25% from the prior-year quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



HSBC’s results were affected by a fall in revenues, higher expected credit losses, and other credit impairment charges, partially offset by a fall in expenses.



Deutsche Bank DB reported first-quarter 2025 earnings attributable to its shareholders of €1.78 billion ($2.01 billion), up 39.2% year over year.



DB’s results were aided by a rise in revenues and lower expenses. However, higher provision for credit losses was a spoilsport.

