Barclays publishes terms of U.S. securities repurchase offer

July 25(Reuters) - Barclays Bank BARC.L has published terms to repurchase up to $17.6 billion of securities sold in breach of U.S. regulations, offering investors a premium above face value, to resolve an error that has blighted its CEO's first year in office.

The lender said the so-called rescission offer will commence from Aug. 1 and will be open for a period of 30 U.S. business days.

The bank did not immediately disclose how much the exercise would cost in total.

The lender said on March 28 that it had oversold a range of complex structured and exchange-traded notes, overshootingby about 75% a $20.8 billion limit agreed with United States regulators.

Purchasers of the notes, considered "unregistered securities" under U.S. law, had the right to demand Barclays buy back the investments at the original price plus interest.

Barclays has previously set aside 540 million pounds ($652.16 million) in provisions towards expected costs of the repurchase offer.

