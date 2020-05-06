Barclays prices back-to-back bonds in boon for UK paper

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, May 5 (IFR) - Barclays priced a US$1.75bn bond in the high grade market on Tuesday, its second of that size in recent weeks setting the market for UK bank paper in US dollars.

US investors have been wary of backing international bank paper preferring instead to stick with US money center banks, which are viewed as a safe haven amid the pandemic.

However, Barclays provided attractive spread pickup for a name that is viewed as one of the strongest UK banks, one investor said.

"The market is justifiably concerned with UK and European banks albeit recognizing that capital levels are meaningful stronger than in the past," the investor said.

"The market likes the front end with yield and is not sufficiently spooked by UK risk to pass on one of its higher beta national champions."

On Tuesday the UK bank priced a two-year note at 155bp over Treasuries from the operating company and the week prior landed a six-year non call five fixed-to-float bond at 250bp over Treasuries from the holding company.

The opco note was an unusual structure placed higher up in the capital structure and allowed it to receive the higher ratings of A1/A/A+.

Spreads tightened by 45bp through price progression as books built to US$5.3bn, or more than seven times oversubscribed.

The holdco notes from the week prior received lower demand despite offering nearly 100bp of additional spread.

With Baa2/BBB/A ratings, the holdco offering brought added risk that allowed only 25bp of spread tightening from IPTs for a US$3.9bn book.

Still, both offerings gave up some 5bp-8bp of new issue concession and tightened on the break. The opco notes are trading some 17bp tighter in the secondary while the holdco bond is trading just 4bp tighter, according to MarketAxess data.

Barclays reported relatively strong first quarter earnings on April 29 thanks to its investment banking arm.

However, the company reported a sizable spike in credit card and loan reserves as it expects consumers could be delayed or unable to pay off their debts in the coming months while companies it lends to draw down on credit lines.

"I think there is an emerging debate on what is the right level of provisioning for global banks," said David Knutson, head of credit research at Schroders.

"Although it is complicated by banks with different businesses requiring different levels of reserves, generally more and earlier is better in the intermediate to longer term."

(Reporting by William Hoffman; Editing by David Bell)

((william.hoffman@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 6141;))

