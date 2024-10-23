Barclays price target raised to 320 GBp from 280 GBp at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Barclays (BCS) to 320 GBp from 280 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
