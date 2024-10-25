Barclays price target raised to 285 GBp from 270 GBp at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Barclays (BCS) to 285 GBp from 270 GBp and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the company’s Q3 earnings results.

