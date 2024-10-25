Barclays price target raised to 285 GBp from 270 GBp at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Barclays (BCS) to 285 GBp from 270 GBp and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the company’s Q3 earnings results.
- Barclays price target raised to 315 GBp from 300 GBp at Morgan Stanley
- Barclays targeting RoTE of greater than 12% in 2026
- Barclays reports Q3 EPS 10.7p vs. 8.3p last year
- Barclays targeting RoTE of greater than 10% in 2024
- Barclays price target raised to 320 GBp from 280 GBp at Deutsche Bank
