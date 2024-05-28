News & Insights

Stocks

Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in BLUENORD ASA

May 28, 2024 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Norwegian Energy Company ASA (GB:0HTF) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has reported crossing the threshold for their holdings in BLUENORD ASA, resulting in a position below the minimum threshold of voting rights as of May 27, 2024. The notification, made on May 28, 2024, reflects a change in Barclays’ investment in the company, previously reported at 5.15% of voting rights.

For further insights into GB:0HTF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.