Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in BLUENORD ASA

Norwegian Energy Company ASA (GB:0HTF) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has reported crossing the threshold for their holdings in BLUENORD ASA, resulting in a position below the minimum threshold of voting rights as of May 27, 2024. The notification, made on May 28, 2024, reflects a change in Barclays’ investment in the company, previously reported at 5.15% of voting rights.

