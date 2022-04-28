Markets

Barclays Plc Q1 Pretax Profit Declines; Group Income Up 10%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) reported that its first-quarter profit before tax declined to 2.23 billion pounds from 2.40 billion pounds, prior year. Basic earnings per ordinary share was 8.4 pence compared to 9.9 pence. Total income increased to 6.50 billion pounds from 5.90 billion pounds. Barclays UK income increased 5%, for the quarter.

Net operating income increased to 6.35 billion pounds from 5.84 billion pounds, previous year. Net interest income was 2.34 billion pounds, an increase of 26% from last year. Total operating expenses increased to 4.11 billion pounds from 3.58 billion pounds. Costs excluding litigation and conduct increased 1% to 3.59 billion pounds.

Looking forward, Barclays continues to target a RoTE of greater than 10% in 2022. Barclays noted that it remains committed to the share buyback programme.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular