Barclays PLC Executes Share Buy-Back and Cancellation

May 24, 2024 — 02:50 am EDT

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has recently bought back and intends to cancel 4,716,343 of its ordinary shares, which were acquired at a volume-weighted average price of 213.9628p per share. This move is part of the company’s ongoing share buy-back program announced earlier in February, and following the cancellation, Barclays’ total issued share capital will be reduced to 14,929,051,598 shares. The buy-back operation was conducted on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

