Barclays PLC Completes Share Buy-Back

May 21, 2024 — 03:07 am EDT

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has recently completed a share buy-back, purchasing 3,229,000 of its own shares for cancellation, which will reduce the total issued share capital to 14,942,897,517 shares with voting rights. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange with the assistance of J.P. Morgan Securities plc, and the shares were acquired at prices ranging from 216.3000p to 218.1500p. This move is a follow-up to the company’s previously announced buy-back program initiated on 21 February 2024.

