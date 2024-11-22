Barclays PLC Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-back

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has repurchased and canceled over 3.3 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, which began in August 2024. The repurchase was conducted via Citigroup Global Markets Limited on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 256.05p to 262.45p per share. This strategic move reduces the total number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

