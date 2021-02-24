Barclays PLC (BCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Barclays PLC (BCS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -62.5% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCS was $8.97, representing a -0.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.01 and a 163.05% increase over the 52 week low of $3.41.

BCS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). BCS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45. Zacks Investment Research reports BCS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 112.24%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.