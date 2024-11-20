Barclays PLC Advances Share Buy-Back Strategy

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Barclays PLC has purchased and canceled 3.36 million of its ordinary shares as part of a buy-back program, reducing the total number of shares with voting rights to approximately 14.45 billion. This strategic move is aimed at boosting shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure. Since the program’s inception in August, Barclays has bought back a total of 285 million shares.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.