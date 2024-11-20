News & Insights

Stocks

Barclays PLC Advances Share Buy-Back Strategy

November 20, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has purchased and canceled 3.36 million of its ordinary shares as part of a buy-back program, reducing the total number of shares with voting rights to approximately 14.45 billion. This strategic move is aimed at boosting shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure. Since the program’s inception in August, Barclays has bought back a total of 285 million shares.

