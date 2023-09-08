Barclays plans hundreds of job cuts in trading, investment bank units - Bloomberg News

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc BARC.L is planning to cut hundreds of jobs across its trading and investment bank divisions, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report added that the British lending group is planning to remove about 5% of client-facing staff in the trading division along with some dealmakers globally, as well as restructure teams within its UK consumer-banking unit.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

