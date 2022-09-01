Markets

Barclays Places Entire 7.4% Stake In Absa Group To Raise £538 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Banking major Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) Thursday said it has agreed to sell its entire holding of 63.07 million ordinary shares of Absa Group, representing around 7.4% stake, at a price of ZAR 169.0 per share. The sale through an accelerated bookbuild placing raises aggregate gross sale proceeds of around ZAR 10.66 billion or 538 million pounds.

Barclays plans the sale through its wholly owned subsidiary, Barclays Principal Investments Limited.

Barclays on Wednesday announced its intention to place the Absa stake.

The Placing is expected to result in a pro forma increase of approximately 4 basis points to the Barclays group's CET1 ratio as at 30 June 2022 and a loss on sale of 31 million pounds.

Barclays Bank PLC is acting as global co-ordinator and bookrunner.

The proceeds of the placing are payable to Barclays in cash on usual South African settlement terms. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular