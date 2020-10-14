Barclays picks Le Milon to head M&A in France, Belgium and Luxembourg

By Pamela Barbaglia

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L has appointed former BNP Paribas banker Gauthier Le Milon to head its M&A franchise in France, Belgium and Luxembourg amid a flurry of deals in the region as European boardrooms have regained confidence after a roller-coaster year.

Based in Paris, Le Milon will report to Barclays' co-heads of banking for France, Belgium and Luxembourg - Ghislain de Brondeau and Yann Krychowski - as well as Pier Luigi Colizzi, who heads European M&A out of London.

"We are busy on a range of ongoing transactions and Gauthier's arrival will further enhance our M&A capabilities in the region," Krychowski said.

Le Milon first joined BNP's equity capital markets division in 2007 and quickly rose through the ranks until becoming a managing director for BNP's French M&A team in 2016.

His appointment comes as M&A activity in France rose 55% to $78.7 billion in the third quarter of the year, according to Refinitiv data, as executives rushed to revisit deals left on hold at the height of the coronavirus pandemic with more than $1 trillion worth of transactions around the world.

Le Milon started his career at PwC and later joined the corporate finance department of France's stock market watchdog - Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) - where he oversaw Mittal's takeover of Arcelor in 2006.

At BNP he represented a wide range of French companies including Casino Group on the restructuring of its Latin American assets and on the sale of Leader Price to Aldi earlier this year.

His appointment comes amid a stellar performance by Barclays' investment banking business which helped it weather the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past fortnight Barclays advised on eight multi-billion transactions all across Europe, representing British betting firm William Hill WMH.L on its 2.9 billion pound sale to Caesars Entertainment CZR.O and The London Stock Exchange LSE.L in the 4.3 billion pound divestiture of Borsa Italiana to Euronext ENX.PA, among others.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Louise Heavens)

