Barclays picks Le Milon to head M&A in France, Belgium and Luxembourg

Pamela Barbaglia Reuters
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L has appointed Gauthier Le Milon to head its M&A franchise in France, Belgium and Luxembourg amid a flurry of deals in the region as European boardrooms have regained some confidence after a roller-coaster year.

A former BNP Paribas banker, Le Milon will be based in Paris and will report to both Ghislain de Brondeau and Yann Krychowski - who co-head banking at Barclays for France, Belgium and Luxembourg - as well as Pier Luigi Colizzi, who heads European M&A out of London.

"We are busy on a range of ongoing transactions and Gauthier's arrival will further enhance our M&A capabilities in the region," Krychowski said.

