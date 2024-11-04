News & Insights

Barclays Offers EUR 1.25 Billion Callable Notes

November 04, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced the issuance of EUR 1.25 billion in Fixed Rate Resetting Senior Callable Notes due in 2036 under its Debt Issuance Programme. This strategic move is likely to attract investors interested in stable returns, offering a 3.941% fixed rate that resets periodically. The availability of these notes could provide appealing opportunities for those looking to diversify their portfolios.

