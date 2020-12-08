Barclays names 84 new MDs; women constitute about 27%

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc BARC.L on Tuesday promoted 84 employees to the role of managing directors in corporate and investment banking, of which about 27% were women.

The bank said the appointments will be effective Jan. 1.

Last month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N invited 60 executives to become partners as of Jan. 1, with women making up about 26.7% of the new appointments.

The global finance industry has for long been prodded to increase diversity among its senior ranks.

