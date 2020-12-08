US Markets
GS

Barclays names 84 new MDs; women constitute about 27%

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Barclays Plc on Tuesday promoted 84 employees to the role of managing directors in corporate and investment banking, of which about 27% were women.

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc BARC.L on Tuesday promoted 84 employees to the role of managing directors in corporate and investment banking, of which about 27% were women.

The bank said the appointments will be effective Jan. 1.

Last month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N invited 60 executives to become partners as of Jan. 1, with women making up about 26.7% of the new appointments.

The global finance industry has for long been prodded to increase diversity among its senior ranks.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular