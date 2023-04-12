Barclays Maintains Zions Ban (ZION) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Zions Ban (NASDAQ:ZION) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zions Ban is $48.06. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 59.61% from its latest reported closing price of $30.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zions Ban is $3,632MM, an increase of 19.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.89.

Zions Ban Declares $0.41 Dividend

On January 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 received the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $30.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.95%, the lowest has been 1.47%, and the highest has been 5.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 86K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 79.66% over the last quarter.

Mutual of America Variable Insurance Portfolios, Inc. - All America Portfolio Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 89K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 38.50% over the last quarter.

SWMCX - Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap Index Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 4.93% over the last quarter.

IMCB - iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 5.04% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zions Ban. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZION is 0.25%, an increase of 22.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 157,881K shares. The put/call ratio of ZION is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Zions Bancorporation N.A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $80 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, recently ranking as the 9th largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices.

See all Zions Ban regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.